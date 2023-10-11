Record-breaking 283-pound alligator gar caught at Sam Rayburn Reservoir.

EAST TEXAS, (KTRE) - A record-breaking alligator gar was caught in the Sam Rayburn Reservoir in East Texas recently.

The alligator gar is the largest freshwater fish in Texas. The species can live for more than 50 years and can close to 300 pounds.

For about 70 years, the largest International Game Fish Association (IGFA) catch on record was a 279-pounder caught in 1951; now, thanks to alligator gar fishing guide Kirk Kirkland, the record sits at a giant 283 pounds.

“I’ve been guiding since 1996 and I have caught a fish just slightly bigger than this fish, but we weren’t fishing for IGFA world records. I’ve had clients travel with me from all over the world trying to catch a fish of that caliber,” said Kirkland.

Kirkland was able to guide his client Art Weston to a fight on the water that he says was worth the struggle.

“The worst thing about that is the fatigue that sets in after the hours long - almost three-hours long - fight for the angler. The preparation that it takes to catch a fish of that size on that kind of line, you know, it’s a lot of blood sweat and tears that go into a fish like that,” said Kirkland.

The alligator gar measured eight feet, four inches long, with a girth of 48 inches.

Using a J-hook and a six-pound fishing line, the giant fish was caught, weighed, and then released.

“You can only hold about three pounds of pressure on a six-pound line. Very few anglers will ever have the patience or the fortitude to be able to do that because you can’t just hold on to the reel and let the fish drag the boat. You have to keep the boat with the fish,” said Kirkland.

Kirkland says although he has another giant catch under his belt, he isn’t satisfied.

“The IGFA, they made a post on this fish that it was the greatest angling achievement of this century. When you reach something, you’re always reaching a little higher. So, we just have to push a little higher and try to catch a 300-pound one,” said Kirkland.

The International Game Fishing Association record-breaking catch was caught September 2.

