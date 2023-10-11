Prosecution alleges carpet removed to conceal blood stains in trial of man accused of murdering Longview woman

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The lead investigator from Upshur County testified this morning in the trial of Carlton Grant, who is accused of murdering Rachel Rhoads of Longview in 2018.

Tim Hall, who led the investigation for Upshur County, was on the stand when the jury viewed the burnt body of Rhodes, which was found off a road in Upshur County on April 3, 2018. Prosecutors alleged that Carlton Lamar Grant, 42, of Arlington, burned the body of Rhodes after strangling her to death in her own car.

Yesterday, a potential co-defendant of Grant’s, Lindsey McFadden, testified and told the court that Grant killed Rhoads. She said she witnessed Grant strangle Rhoades using a zip tie from the back seat of her own car while she sat in the front.

The attendant at a Diana gas station who was present when the duo stole the lighter used to allegedly burn Rhodes also testified. She said McFadden came in and asked to use a lighter and never gave it back.

Texas Ranger Chris Baggot, who assisted with the investigation, also testified. He was present in the initial jail interview with Carlton, which investigator Hall participated in. He testified that Carlton implicated himself when he mentioned the color of the lighter used, which was unknown to investigators at the time.

“I don’t know anything about a white lighter,” Carlton could be seen saying on camera. The investigators wrapped up the interview shortly after.

The gas station worker displayed her new blue lighter to the jury, citing a reason for the change.

“Because of what they did to that girl with my lighter,” she said.

Bedford Police Officer Tim Davis also took the stand. He encountered Grant and McFadden just hours after they allegedly dumped Rhoades’ body. Davis encountered the duo at a gas station in Bedford, where they were found in Rhoades’ car, which had been stripped of its plates. At the time, he was unable to learn any further information from Longview police, other than Rhoades was missing and the two were allowed to leave.

Prosecutors noted that the car in Davis’ bodycam footage has carpeting, whereas photos taken of the car in custody show it without carpet. Prosecutors suggested that the carpeting was removed to dispose of blood stains when Grant supposedly punched Rhoades. Testing by Ranger Baggot revealed blood in the back of the car.

Testimony continues this afternoon. McFadden’s trial is pending.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.