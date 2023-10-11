Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Cloudy skies this morning with light rain.
Cloudy skies this morning with light rain.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’re starting our Wednesday off with cloudy skies and scattered light showers. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s areawide. Approaching noontime, the chance for rain will be coming to an end and skies will be clearing. By midafternoon, we should be looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across East Texas. Temperatures today will be a bit cooler than we’ve been the last couple of days, most of us will only warm into the upper 70s/low 80s. Tonight we’ll drop back into the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly clear skies, but it is possible we could see some fog Thursday morning. Temperatures rebound to the mid 80s Thursday afternoon with the sunshine. We’re still expecting a front to arrive on Friday, bringing cooler air to East Texas in time for the weekend. The forecast still calls for lows in the 40s and 50s with highs in the 60s and 70s under sunny skies this weekend. Have a great Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
Robert Harris
Smith County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed chase
Tara Lyons
Center woman accused in intoxicated driving death of pedestrian
A crash at Old Jacksonville Highway and S. College Avenue has caused at least two power poles...
Part of Old Jacksonville Highway closed in Tyler Azalea District due to live power lines down
TJC is hosting a solar eclipse watch party at the Earth and Space Science Center from 10 a.m....
Planetarium director tells how East Texans can safely enjoy Saturday’s eclipse

Latest News

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-11-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 10-10-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 10-10-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 10-10-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7