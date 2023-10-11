Longview animal adoption center launches Howl-o-ween event

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - These days, visitors to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center are greeted by a display of spooky skeletons and Halloween decor. Howl-o-ween is an annual tradition that the center hopes will bring people in to find a new best friend.

“We decided to theme-out Nightmare Before Christmas,” said Animal Services Manager for the City of Longview Chris Kemper. Except, they made a little adjustment. “Nightmare Before Christmuts, actually, to reference the animals.”

“Of course, Jack Skellington is the pumpkin king, and all of our decorations are kind of based around that type of thing,” Kemper said.

He said they started building the display back in July, getting the decorations set out. He said the center is big on promotions and “feel-good things,” so that when people walk in, it doesn’t feel like a negative place where these animals are waiting, hoping to find homes.

They even have T-shirts made to match their spooky theme.

“Of course, it focuses on, if you follow the movie, Ghost Dog Zero,” Kemper said. “When people see this happy stuff, it changes the narrative. It’s not what people think of when they think of animal shelters.”

He said there is a challenge to the creativity the team displays, though.

“Everytime we do something that goes viral, it gets harder and harder to come up with, well, what are we going to do next?” Kemper said. “What’s the next thing we pull out of our sleeve to get people to come in.”

But, he says the effort is worth it because it seems to be working.

