Harrison County authorities investigate death of 3-month-old

KARNACK, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are investigating after a 3-month-old was flown to a Dallas children’s hospital and declared brain dead.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call on Monday reporting that a 3-month-old girl from Karnack had been taken by personal vehicle to a hospital in Marshall.

She was later flown to a children’s hospital in Dallas, and on Tuesday was declared brain dead, the sheriff’s office reported.

Investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy is set to be conducted on Wednesday.

