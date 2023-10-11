Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fire at abandoned Tyler motel under investigation

The Tyler Fire Department is investigating a fire that started early Wednesday at an abandoned motel.
The Tyler Fire Department is investigating a fire that started early Wednesday at an abandoned motel.(Source: Lorena Rivas/KLTV staff)
By KLTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department is investigating a fire that started early Wednesday at an abandoned motel.

Just after 2 a.m., fire crews were called to the 33000 block of Mineola Highway, near the intersection of Loop 323.

(Source: KLTV staff)

Firefighters quickly put at the flames on the back side of the building, which was previously the Oyo Hotel Tyler Northwest Mineola Hwy. The chain also operates a separate property on the south side of the intersection.

The battalion chief says the fire will be investigated either as ‘accidental’ or ‘arson,’ as the building has no utilities.

No injuries were reported.

