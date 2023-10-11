East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! The clouds and rain today kept temperatures much cooler than average. We didn’t get a lot of rain, but it was nice to see a little bit. Clouds will be breaking up through the evening and overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s by morning. A little bit of patchy, dense fog could develop overnight and last into the early morning hours on Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are expected by Thursday afternoon and more sunshine means warmer temperatures with highs back in the 80s for Thursday and Friday. The next cold front moves through Friday. There is a slight chance for a quick shower along the front, then blustery northwest winds cool things down quickly behind the front Friday night. Overnight lows return to the 40s and 50s this weekend with afternoon highs near 70 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.