Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  The clouds and rain today kept temperatures much cooler than average.  We didn’t get a lot of rain, but it was nice to see a little bit.  Clouds will be breaking up through the evening and overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s by morning.  A little bit of patchy, dense fog could develop overnight and last into the early morning hours on Thursday.  Partly cloudy skies are expected by Thursday afternoon and more sunshine means warmer temperatures with highs back in the 80s for Thursday and Friday.  The next cold front moves through Friday.  There is a slight chance for a quick shower along the front, then blustery northwest winds cool things down quickly behind the front Friday night.  Overnight lows return to the 40s and 50s this weekend with afternoon highs near 70 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
Robert Harris
Smith County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed chase
Tara Lyons
Center woman accused in intoxicated driving death of pedestrian
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy.
Texas executes man who questioned evidence presented at trial in deadly carjacking of elderly woman
The Tyler Fire Department is investigating a fire that started early Wednesday at an abandoned...
Fire at abandoned Tyler motel under investigation

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 10-11-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 10-11-23
Cold Front on Friday will cool us off for several days.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Cold Front on Friday will cool us off for several days.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-11-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips