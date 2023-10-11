Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

City of Tyler aims to issue $65M in bonds for upcoming water, sewer projects

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has $75 million in water and sewer projects on tap for the current fiscal year. Some are cash-funded, to the tune of about $11 million. However, for the remainder, city officials want to issue $65 million in revenue bonds. KLTV’s Kristine Guevara has more on what this means for residents.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
Robert Harris
Smith County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed chase
Tara Lyons
Center woman accused in intoxicated driving death of pedestrian
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy.
Texas executes man who questioned evidence presented at trial in deadly carjacking of elderly woman
The Tyler Fire Department is investigating a fire that started early Wednesday at an abandoned...
Fire at abandoned Tyler motel under investigation

Latest News

The City of Tyler has $75 million in water and sewer projects on tap for the current fiscal...
City of Tyler aims to issue $65M in bonds for upcoming water, sewer projects
Gilmer residents Brent Baker and his wife were on a church trip to Israel that had been...
‘You could feel it in your chest’ Gilmer man describes leaving Israel as war unfolded
Gilmer residents Brent Baker and his wife were on a church trip to Israel that had been...
‘You could feel it in your chest’ Gilmer man describes leaving Israel as war unfolded
U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-TX-1)
WATCH: East Texas Rep. Nathaniel Moran gives update on Republicans’ search for new House Speaker