Boil water notice issued for part of Lindale

(wcjb)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Part of Lindale is under a boil water notice due to a water main that was broken during roadway construction.

The City of Lindale is issuing a boil water notice to customers on CR 4183, CR 4199, Loring Lane, Springcrest Lane, Sentinel Lane and FM 16 West, on both sides of the road to the city limits.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a rescind notice to customers.

A city representative has said they are working diligently to repair the line as quickly as possible. If you have any questions, contact the City of Lindale Water Utilities at (903) 882-4948.

Boil water notice issued for part of Lindale
Boil water notice issued for part of Lindale(City of Lindale)

