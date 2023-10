HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KLTV) - A Eustace cowgirl won $2,566 for barrel racing over the weekend.

Shelley Morgan, 51, of Eustace, placed second in the first round of barrel racing at the Waller County Fair and Rodeo for $2,566.

Wenceslao “Lightning” Aguilera, 29, of Athens, placed second in round one of team roping at Waller County for $2,975.

