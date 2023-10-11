Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
AMBER Alert issued for 2 Tyler children after father is accused of assaulting mother, taking them

Chase Lee, 33
Chase Lee, 33(Tyler Police Dept.)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert. On Tuesday at approximately 6 p.m., Chase Lee, a 33-year-old male took his two daughters, Audrey Lee, a 7-year-old female and Ella Lee, a 9-year-old female from a residence in the 8400 block of Cambridge after committing an aggravated assault on the children’s mother.

He left in a white Chevrolet Avalanche with TX LP#DXV6695 armed with a pistol. Chase Lee is reportedly mentally unstable.

Audrey has brown curly hair, blue eyes, freckles and was last seen wearing a mustard color shirt, light blue jeans with holes in the knees.

Ella has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tan shirt with black lettering, black shorts and baby blue high top Converse shoes.

Their location is unknown at this time. If you see that vehicle, Chase Lee and/or his daughters or know their location contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. If in an emergency situation call 911.

Call 911 if you have any information about the whereabouts of the girls or Chase Lee.

