Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

A Cold Front on Friday will cool us off for several days.
Few showers Southeastern areas through mid afternoon. Cold front on Friday morning.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few showers remain possible over the SE sections of East Texas through mid-afternoon, then a decrease in clouds will occur. Most of ETX should be partly cloudy by late this afternoon, then mostly clear overnight tonight. A cold front is still scheduled to move through our area on Friday bringing with it some gusty winds and much cooler temperatures. A very Fall-Like feel to the days will occur from Saturday through at least Wednesday of next week with chilly low temperatures and cool afternoon temperatures. Breezy conditions are likely starting on Friday and continuing through Monday...then winds settle down mid-week. With just a few sprinkles over far southern and southeastern areas today, rainfall totals should be rather small. Weather for the eclipse on Saturday should be PERFECT. Clear skies, cool temperatures and no clouds. Have a great day.

