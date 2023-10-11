2 injured in Longview shooting incident

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police found two people with gunshot wounds on Main Street in Longview on Wednesday.

At about 2:23 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Main Street, according to a release from the Longview Police Department.

As officers arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Both individuals were taken to local hospitals by Longview Fire Department EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is an active investigation, and detectives are currently gathering information. If you have any relevant details, contact the Longview police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867), or visit greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.