Waco man sentenced to 40 years in murder, assault of men he lured on LGBTQ+ dating app

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who shot at least two men, killing one, after luring them to meet him through an LGBTQ+ dating app was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday.

Damarion Trammell Degrate, 20, who initially was indicted on capital murder and aggravated assault charges, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge Tuesday in the Aug. 17, 2020, shooting death of Jonathan Deshawn Breeding, 23, of Waco.

Degrate also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the shooting of another man, Justin Lee Backer, earlier that evening.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court sentenced Degrate to concurrent 40-year and 20-year prison terms in accordance with Degrate’s plea agreement with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Degrate must earn credit for serving at least 20 years before he can seek parole. He will be given credit for the 1,093 days he has spent in the McLennan County Jail waiting for his cases to be resolved.

Degrate was arrested in Fort Worth in the second of three shootings that occurred the night of Aug. 17, 2020. Waco police alleged all three shooting victims met with Degrate on Grindr.

“It was through this app that Degrate communicated with the victims and made plans to meet up with them,” Waco police charged in arrest records. “After meeting up with the victims, Degrate shot all three of them.”

Prosecutor Will Hix said Degrate’s guilty plea saved additional trauma for the victims and their families.

“The tragic consequences of this defendant’s choices were on display in the 19th District Court this morning,” Hix said. “The loss felt by the family of Mr. Breeding, and the pain that continues to be felt by Mr. Backer was clear. We are grateful that this chapter was closed without the need for a trial that would have led to additional trauma for everyone involved, and that the defendant was willing to accept responsibility for his decisions.”

Degrate’s attorney, Abel Reyna, said Degrate accepted responsibility for his actions.

“Obviously, this is a sad situation for both the victim’s families and the defendant’s family,” Reyna said. “Hopefully, the acceptance of responsibility by our client will help bring closure to everyone. I’m just disappointed that all individuals involved and responsible for these crimes could not be brought to justice.”

Police have said Degrate arranged a meeting with Breeding after communicating with him through the social media app about two hours after the first shooting. Breeding, who was shot in his car about 2:15 a.m. near the 1400 block of North 34th Street, died later at a local hospital.

Earlier that morning, police responded to a store at North New Road and Bosque Boulevard, where Backer drove himself after being shot. Later, police found another man with a gunshot wound at North 36th Street and Grim Avenue.

In victim-impact statements after Degrate was sentenced, Breeding’s grandmother, sister and cousin, and Backer addressed Degrate, who did not attend the hearing in person but participated via teleconference from the county jail.

Breeding’s grandmother told him that he not only took her grandson from her, but he also claimed the life of Breeding’s mother. After her son was killed, she suffered a “massive stroke because of her grief, stress and anxiety,” she said, adding that she also died.

“You took two lives away from me,” she said.

Backer described his injuries from the shooting, telling Degrate that he lives with daily abdominal pain because of the bullets that pierced his body.

“I hope you find some remorse in prison for all the pain you have caused,” he said.

Degrate was not charged in the third shooting that night. A man was injured but survived, police said.

