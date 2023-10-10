Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Van Zandt County Jail removed from non-compliant list

Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office(Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has removed the Van Zandt County Jail from a list of non-compliance.

The jail was placed on the list in April after a failed inspection in March. As of Oct. 10, the jail has been removed from the list.

According to the report issued on March 29, the jail’s infractions included failure to conduct an annual inspection by a local fire official, failure by facility personnel to conduct observation of inmates in a holding cell or detoxification cell every 30 minutes, failure to check on inmates in restraints every 15 minutes, failure by jailers to conduct face-to-face observation of assaultive, potentially suicidal, mentally ill, or bizarrely-behaving inmates every 60 minutes, and failure to perform an annual inspection of the water and sewage system.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards will list jail deemed non-compliant on its website. Once a jail passes a follow-up inspection, that jail is removed from that list.

