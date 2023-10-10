Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Old Jacksonville Highway closed in Tyler Azalea District due to live power lines down

A crash at Old Jacksonville Highway and S. College Avenue has caused at least two power poles...
A crash at Old Jacksonville Highway and S. College Avenue has caused at least two power poles and guidelines to break.(Tyler Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at Old Jacksonville Highway and S. College Avenue caused at least two power poles and guidelines to break and fall in the roadway. Police said there were live power lines in the roadway as of about 3:30 p.m.

Old Jacksonville Highway has been closed from S. Broadway Avenue to S. Chilton Avenue, while S. College is closed from W. 8th Street down to Hamvassy Lane.

Oncor was on scene as of 4 p.m. and shut off electricity to the area. Officers have said the roads may re-open before 8 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area, as officers are in the roadway working the crash and crews are working to repair/replace the poles.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Harris
Smith County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed chase
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
The suspects are believed to be driving a Dodge Charger.
Mount Pleasant police looking for 4 vehicle burglary suspects
Richard Ernest Leevey
White Oak man pleads guilty to downloading child porn
Frankston man dies after going into medical distress while held in Anderson County Jail

Latest News

Lufkin man facing life-threatening injuries after crashing into stolen SUV
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
According to Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, a semi truck clipped the power pole.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Pershing Avenue in Lufkin closed due to downed power pole
Roadwork for the week of Oct. 4