TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Old Jacksonville Highway closed in Tyler Azalea District due to live power lines down

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at Old Jacksonville Highway and S. College Avenue caused at least two power poles and guidelines to break and fall in the roadway. Police said there were live power lines in the roadway as of about 3:30 p.m.

Old Jacksonville Highway has been closed from S. Broadway Avenue to S. Chilton Avenue, while S. College is closed from W. 8th Street down to Hamvassy Lane.

Oncor was on scene as of 4 p.m. and shut off electricity to the area. Officers have said the roads may re-open before 8 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area, as officers are in the roadway working the crash and crews are working to repair/replace the poles.

