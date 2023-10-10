Smith County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed chase

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A high-speed chase beginning near Hideaway ended with two suspects in custody Tuesday morning.

According to Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Wesley Hicks, an agency outside Smith County alerted authorities of a stolen truck from the Grapevine Mills Mall possibly entering the area. Around 9:08 a.m., the truck was identified near FM 849 near the Hideaway exit on I-20, Hicks said, and a traffic stop was attempted. At this point, Hicks said the truck fled the scene.

The chase began east on I-20, Hicks said, and the truck fled onto Toll 49, back to I-20, and ended up near Barber Road. Authorities attempted to stop the truck by use of spike strips, but were unsuccessful, Hicks said. Around 9:30 a.m., the driver lost control of the truck and crashed into a fence behind the Loves station near Barber Rd., Hicks said.

Two suspects were arrested after they attempted to flee from officers on foot according to Hicks. Assisting agencies were Smith County Constable Pct. 1, Smith County Constable Pct. 4, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and the Lindale Police Department.

No injuries resulted from the crash outside of the suspects. The identity and conditions of the suspects have not been released.

Smith County agencies on the scene of the crash. (KLTV Staff)

