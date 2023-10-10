Shelby County Jail removed from non-compliant list

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Jail has been removed from a state non-compliant list.

The jail was listed as non-compliant in March for inmate observation violations. As of Oct. 10, they have been removed from the list.

According to a report published on March 20, the Shelby County Jail was found to exceed the required time limit between observation rounds by jail staff. Jail staff are also required to observe inmates once every 60 minutes, and in the case of inmates who are considered to be mentally ill, suicidal, are assaultive or exhibit “bizarre behavior,” once every 30 minutes. The report stated that jail staff routinely exceeded the given time limits.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards will list jail deemed non-compliant on its website. Once a jail passes a follow-up inspection, that jail is removed from that list.

