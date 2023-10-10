Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Planetarium director tells how East Texans can safely enjoy Saturday’s eclipse

Beau Hartweg, the director of Hudnall Planetarium at Tyler Junior College, discusses Saturday’s partial solar eclipse and how East Texans can safely enjoy it.
By JD Conte
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Beau Hartweg, the director of Hudnall Planetarium at Tyler Junior College, discusses Saturday’s partial solar eclipse and how East Texans can safely enjoy the show in the sky.

TJC is hosting a solar eclipse watch party at the Earth and Space Science Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday. They’ll provide free solar eclipse viewers to anyone who attends a show in the planetarium this week, and Director of Hudnall Planetarium Beau Hartweg says people can also easily make their own pinhole viewers.

“We’re going to notice the moon covering about 80% of the sun at the maximum,” Hartweg said. “We’re going to notice the sky getting a little bit dimmer -- it might look almost sunset-ish. And then, we’ll also get a little temperature drop as the moon covers up the sun. Some people say we may get about a 10 degree temperature drop that day.”

Hartweg said the partial eclipse will last longer than just a few minutes. It will begin at about 10:25 a.m. and last until about 1:32 p.m., with the maximum at about 11:55 a.m.

This saturday, we’ll see a partial solar eclipse, but in April 2024, there will be a total solar eclipse. The last time that happened was 1878, and the next time a total solar eclipse is expected to be visible from the U.S. is August of 2045. However, Hartweg said there won’t be another visible from Tyler until after the year 3000.

“This October event is a great preview event so people will get to learn about solar eclipses, but we’re really trying to get everybody enthusiastic about what’s coming in April 2024,” Hartweg said.

