Nacogdoches PD offers new volunteer program called ‘Neighborhood Eyes’

"This does nothing but help us better solve crimes for the citizens of Nacogdoches," Sgt. Brett Ayres said.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department will present a new voluntary program to city council Tuesday night.

The Nacogdoches Neighborhood Eyes Program is designed to connect law enforcement with city residents and businesses that have security cameras according to Sgt. Brett Ayres and said can help solve crimes more efficiently.

He said surveillance videos are vital in crime investigations, but obtaining the footage can be a long process.

“A lot of people are at work, we’re leaving business cards, there’s a lot of phone tag involved,” said Ayres.

Ayres said they have no record of where private security cameras are located.

“We have to go door to door, so that’s very time-consuming.”

Anyone with security cameras can register with Nacogdoches police by providing contact information and their address. By doing so, Ayres said it gives the department permission to follow up and schedule a time to review footage only if a crime occurred in the area.

Ayres said for time-sensitive cases, each day that passes by is a day too long.

“It’s crucial that we get all the evidence that we can as quickly as possible to determine who we’re looking for, things that nature. It can be from kidnapping to all sorts of different crimes,” he said.

Ayres said the program is another great way that police can help keep residents safe.

”This does nothing but better help us solve crimes for the citizens of Nacogdoches.”

If you would like to volunteer, you can fill out a form at the Nacogdoches police station. Online forms will be available at a later date.

