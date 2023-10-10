Mother of co-defendant in Rachel Rhoads murder takes stand in trial

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The mother of a woman accused of participating in the murder of a Longview woman took the stand Tuesday afternoon.

The mother of Lindsey McFadden was called to testify in the trial of Carlton Grant. McFadden and Grant were indicted for capital murder in July 2018 for the April 2018 murder of Rachel Rhoads. McFadden’s trial is currently pending.

Carlton Grant, left, and Lindsey McFadden (Source: Upshur County Jail)

Rhoads body was discovered on April 1 in a field off of FM 726 near Highway 154. She was reported missing by family members on March 31. Upshur County authorities believe Rhoads was murdered as McFadden and Grant were attempting to kidnap her.

Testimony in the trial resumes on Wednesday morning.

