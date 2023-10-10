Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Mother of co-defendant in Rachel Rhoads murder takes stand in trial

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Arthur Clayborn and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The mother of a woman accused of participating in the murder of a Longview woman took the stand Tuesday afternoon.

The mother of Lindsey McFadden was called to testify in the trial of Carlton Grant. McFadden and Grant were indicted for capital murder in July 2018 for the April 2018 murder of Rachel Rhoads. McFadden’s trial is currently pending.

Carlton Grant, left, and Lindsey McFadden (Source: Upshur County Jail)
Carlton Grant, left, and Lindsey McFadden (Source: Upshur County Jail)

Rhoads body was discovered on April 1 in a field off of FM 726 near Highway 154. She was reported missing by family members on March 31. Upshur County authorities believe Rhoads was murdered as McFadden and Grant were attempting to kidnap her.

Testimony in the trial resumes on Wednesday morning.

Previous reporting:

What happened to Rachel Rhoads? Capital murder complaint provides insight into investigation

Suspects in Upshur County murder arraigned, bond set at $4 million each

VIDEO: Two charged in Rachel Rhoads murder case

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Harris
Smith County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed chase
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
The suspects are believed to be driving a Dodge Charger.
Mount Pleasant police looking for 4 vehicle burglary suspects
Richard Ernest Leevey
White Oak man pleads guilty to downloading child porn
Frankston man dies after going into medical distress while held in Anderson County Jail

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
A crash at Old Jacksonville Highway and S. College Avenue has caused at least two power poles...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Old Jacksonville Highway closed in Tyler Azalea District due to live power lines down
Three suspects are sought in a gas station robbery in Como.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office seeks 3 suspects in gas station robbery
WebXtra: LEDCO joins City of Longview in planning Teague Park entrance
WebXtra: LEDCO joins City of Longview in planning new Teague Park entrance