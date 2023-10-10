Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning, temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The clouds stick around pretty much all day, making for a mostly cloudy to overcast Tuesday forecast. Temperatures this afternoon will be near where they were yesterday, in the mid 80s. With the could today, we should stay dry minus an occasional sprinkle or two. It will not be until late tonight/early tomorrow that we could begin to see a few isolated showers pop up in portions of Deep East Texas. We’ll have a low chance for rain in Wednesday’s forecast to account for this. Rain chances for Thursday and Friday have been dropped due to enough uncertainty, but we may need to bring back low chances for either day depending on how things trend. Temperatures remain in the 80s for highs and 60s for lows through the rest of the work week. Still expecting a front to swing through by the end of the week, dropping us back into the 40s/50s for lows and 60s/70s for highs for the weekend. The passage of this front is expected to be dry. Have a great Tuesday.

