Local business and non-profit pave the way for combating food waste in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to reports by the East Texas food bank 1 in 7 adults, including 1 in 5 children, are facing hunger in East Texas. Despite this, U.S restaurants still throw away about 94% of their excess food.

Laura Jones, Owner of Great Harvest Bread Co. says that at a local level, food waste is very much present in our communities. Upon opening her business, part of her managing duties became finding ways to reduce food waste at her shop.

“We were finding in the evenings we had an immense amount of product. It could be anywhere from one box to three or four boxes of breads and goodies and sweets that we needed to find a home for.”

She says that donating food isn’t a simple process for every vendor.

“It’s hard to give away stuff if you don’t have like proper procedures and policies in place.”

According to Texas law, the Good Faith Donor Act states that, “A person who donates apparently wholesome food to a nonprofit organization for distribution to the needy is not subject to civil or criminal liability that arises from the condition of the food.”

Texas Food Establishment Rules state donated food must meet certain labeling, temperature, and transportation standards.

Food Finders of Smith County, a local food rescue organization, says they’ve seen this discourage many vendors. Carol Lee, one of the organization’s Co-Founders, shares there is sometimes “fear” involved.

“There are some businesses that have fear that they may be sued, or you know, that someone who gets sick.”

However, both Laura and Food Finders have found ways to work around these regulations.

Apart from donating leftover food to 6 local charities, Great Harvest Bread Co. is the first business in Tyler to partner with “Too Good to Go”. Through this, she is able to make $5 dollar leftover bags to sell everyday through the company’s mobile app.

“So you get a push notification on your phone that says, Hey, great, harvest has two more bags available, and you can just literally click reserve bag you pay on the app, you just put your credit card information in there, and then they come up here during the pickup window and literally walk in and grab their bag and take it home and enjoy it.”

Laura says this partnership allows people to purchase surplus food at cheaper prices. She enjoys getting to see people who may not typically shop at her store get that opportunity through her surprise bags.

“Everyone’s heard the stories about restaurants that dump the food out the back or grocery stores that throw away the stuff at the end of the day, because that’s what they’re required to do. And I think that what Too Good to Go is doing is providing an avenue to kind of facilitate that.”

And Food Finders has taken it upon themselves to transport donated food, ensuring conditions meet all the criteria.

Carol Lee says, “Any food business that would like to donate their food, they freeze it, and then they call us, and we’ll come get it, and then we deliver it intact in the same condition.”

According to studies by the USDA’s Economic Research Service, about 40% of all food in America is wasted. That’s why at a local level, having business donate food or even pack leftover for cheaper sale can make all the difference

So far, Laura has saved just under 300 meals through Too Good to Go and Food Finders of Smith County have rescued over 25 thousand pounds of food just this year.

