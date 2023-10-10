Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Transgender policies in K-12 schools differ from school district to school district. How do you address names and pronouns? Will parents be notified if their kid is socially transitioning at school? In this week’s “Listening to America”, Peter Zampa speaks to two mothers in different parts of the country. One has a trans child. The other, says her child was questioning. Their views are very different.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Harris
Smith County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed chase
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
The suspects are believed to be driving a Dodge Charger.
Mount Pleasant police looking for 4 vehicle burglary suspects
Richard Ernest Leevey
White Oak man pleads guilty to downloading child porn
Frankston man dies after going into medical distress while held in Anderson County Jail