Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Kyle Owens says Kilgore ‘was making a statement’ in win over Lindale

Bulldogs' offense exploded on Eagles.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Kilgore High Head Coach Clint Fuller denied his team was making a statement to the rest of the district in their win over Lindale, but Kyle Owens feels differently.

“Coach Fuller, he didn’t say this after the game... but I asked him in the interview, I said ‘Is this a statement, you know, to the rest of the district?’ ‘Oh no, you know, it’s just one win.’ I think he was making a statement,” Owens said.

Owens covered the matchup on Friday as the Week 7 Game of the Week. He said he was impressed with the Bulldogs.

“Kilgore’s got so much speed,” Owens said. “They’ve got speed all over the place. They’ve got big boys up front, but they are fast.”

Owens shared his thoughts on the game on Red Zone Overtime, which is streamed on East Texas Now every Friday at 11:05 p.m.

“They were motivated, highly motivated coming into this game. Both teams were 2-0 in district play,” Owens said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Harris
Smith County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed chase
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
The suspects are believed to be driving a Dodge Charger.
Mount Pleasant police looking for 4 vehicle burglary suspects
Richard Ernest Leevey
White Oak man pleads guilty to downloading child porn
Frankston man dies after going into medical distress while held in Anderson County Jail

Latest News

Red Zone District Standings
Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10 teams face challenges in Week 8
Center vs. Van
Red Zone Game of the Week: Center vs. Van
Red Zone Reel: Week 7
Red Zone Reel: Week 7