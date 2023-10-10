Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office seeks 3 suspects in gas station robbery

COMO, Texas (KLTV) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people accused of robbing a gas station convenience store.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, on Friday, three unknown persons entered Joe Bob’s convenience store in Como. The post says the individuals “worked together to distract and confuse the staff” before stealing approximately $700.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at 903-438-4040.

Three suspects are sought in a gas station robbery in Como. (Hopkins County Sheriff's Office)

