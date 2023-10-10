Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office seeks 3 suspects in gas station robbery

Three suspects are sought in a gas station robbery in Como.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COMO, Texas (KLTV) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people accused of robbing a gas station convenience store.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, on Friday, three unknown persons entered Joe Bob’s convenience store in Como. The post says the individuals “worked together to distract and confuse the staff” before stealing approximately $700.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at 903-438-4040.

