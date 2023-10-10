Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been another warm day, but with more cloud cover than yesterday.  Expect more clouds to move in overnight with a slight chance for a few light showers or drizzle, especially in Deep East Texas by morning.  The first half of the day Wednesday could be damp, but no heavy rain is expected.  Moisture begins to move out with some breaks in the clouds late Wednesday, then back to sunny and warm conditions on Thursday and Friday.  The next cold front arrives as a dry front Friday with blustery north winds and a big drop in temperatures just in time for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Harris
Smith County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed chase
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
The suspects are believed to be driving a Dodge Charger.
Mount Pleasant police looking for 4 vehicle burglary suspects
Richard Ernest Leevey
White Oak man pleads guilty to downloading child porn
Frankston man dies after going into medical distress while held in Anderson County Jail

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 10-10-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 10-10-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
M/Cloudy Sky, Few showers develop late over southern areas.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
M/Cloudy Sky, Few showers develop late over southern areas.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips