East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! It’s been another warm day, but with more cloud cover than yesterday. Expect more clouds to move in overnight with a slight chance for a few light showers or drizzle, especially in Deep East Texas by morning. The first half of the day Wednesday could be damp, but no heavy rain is expected. Moisture begins to move out with some breaks in the clouds late Wednesday, then back to sunny and warm conditions on Thursday and Friday. The next cold front arrives as a dry front Friday with blustery north winds and a big drop in temperatures just in time for the weekend.

