ETBU Provost travels to Israel annually; worries for Israel friends during conflict

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - For the past decade, students and staff of East Texas Baptist University study abroad to Israel every spring to learn not only about the biblical and historical aspects, but also the current culture of Israel and the makeup of Israelis, Arab Christians, Arab Muslims.

Dr. Thomas Sanders is the ETBU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. He also leads the student tours all throughout Israel as they gain experience and make connections with people.

But after learning about the recent attacks on the place that cultivated memories, the thought of friends and their safety arose.

“I feel extreme sadness for my friends in Israel and I have, I’ve texted a couple times with some friends there. One of my friends has two sons serving in the military in Israel right now and so he’s very concerned about his sons. But also, I feel sadness for the people who just live there in Gaza, that they have nothing to do with Hamas and they’re caught in the middle. It’s difficult to say anyone wins in this situation,” said Sanders.

He said even students are wanting to show their support and solidarity.

“They’ve been asking what I’ve been hearing from our friends in Israel. Can we send them emails to tell them we’re praying for them? Those are the things I’m hearing. They just want to check on them because when you spend ten days with someone, 24/7, you develop a unique relationship.”

Sanders said, “But I think the most powerful thing for us to do is pray for everyone involved and to pray that hearts will be touched and that decisions will be made that reflect the value of human life.”

