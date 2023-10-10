Drought, extreme weather impact East Texas pumpkin patches

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - For more than 30 years, East Texans have come to this farm to pick what the Graves family plants every year.

In the fall, their main focus is producing pumpkins, but with extreme heat and a lack of rain, the pumpkin patch at Blueberry Ridge Farm is facing new challenges.

“We lost almost everything,” said Jill Graves, the owner of Blueberry Ridge Farm in Mineola. “There’s nothing much we could’ve done. We have our well, irrigation, turning it on all the time. You can’t control mother nature. I have not seen a summer like that in a long time.”

Graves says last year she had rows of pumpkins with their vines reaching both sides of the field.

“I can’t even see any of them growing. They just died; they are gone, and it’s really really sad,” said Graves.

Since the pumpkins didn’t survive the heat, they had to buy more to be able to have a pumpkin patch this year.

“Not only was the water a problem, but the heat also. Not getting enough water, we believe that the animals were struggling to find food, too, because they were eating the pumpkins,” said Graves.

Growing pumpkins takes skill: farmers have to keep an eye on watering and know the soil they’re planted in.

“I was heartbroken all that work, all that effort. It is what it is,” said Graves.

Still, she opens her doors every weekend for families to enjoy all the different games they have on the farm.

“My goal is to get them out here, let kids know it’s fun to be outside. Put that phone down, come out to play,” said Graves.

She says they’re thinking about finding other ways to improve next year’s pumpkin patch.

