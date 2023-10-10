Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Drought, extreme weather impact East Texas pumpkin patches

In the fall, their main focus is producing pumpkins, but with extreme heat and a lack of rain, the pumpkin patch at Blueberry Ridge Farm is facing new challenge
By Lorena Rivas
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - For more than 30 years, East Texans have come to this farm to pick what the Graves family plants every year.

In the fall, their main focus is producing pumpkins, but with extreme heat and a lack of rain, the pumpkin patch at Blueberry Ridge Farm is facing new challenges.

“We lost almost everything,” said Jill Graves, the owner of Blueberry Ridge Farm in Mineola. “There’s nothing much we could’ve done. We have our well, irrigation, turning it on all the time. You can’t control mother nature. I have not seen a summer like that in a long time.”

Graves says last year she had rows of pumpkins with their vines reaching both sides of the field.

“I can’t even see any of them growing. They just died; they are gone, and it’s really really sad,” said Graves.

Since the pumpkins didn’t survive the heat, they had to buy more to be able to have a pumpkin patch this year.

“Not only was the water a problem, but the heat also. Not getting enough water, we believe that the animals were struggling to find food, too, because they were eating the pumpkins,” said Graves.

Growing pumpkins takes skill: farmers have to keep an eye on watering and know the soil they’re planted in.

“I was heartbroken all that work, all that effort. It is what it is,” said Graves.

Still, she opens her doors every weekend for families to enjoy all the different games they have on the farm.

“My goal is to get them out here, let kids know it’s fun to be outside. Put that phone down, come out to play,” said Graves.

She says they’re thinking about finding other ways to improve next year’s pumpkin patch.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
The suspects are believed to be driving a Dodge Charger.
Mount Pleasant police looking for 4 vehicle burglary suspects
Richard Ernest Leevey
White Oak man pleads guilty to downloading child porn
Frankston man dies after going into medical distress while held in Anderson County Jail
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

Latest News

Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
Van Zandt County Jail removed from non-compliant list
Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Sabine County jail removed from state’s non-compliance list
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Jail removed from non-compliant list
Nacogdoches Sheet Metal, Plumbing and Air Conditioning General Manager Lori Velek
East Texas professional gives advice for checking home heating systems prior to winter
Nacogdoches Sheet Metal, Plumbing and Air Conditioning General Manager Lori Velek
WebXtra: East Texas professional gives advice for checking home heating systems prior to winter