Christus Community Fund donates $250,000 to 3 Tyler nonprofits

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three local nonprofits got a significant boost of funds on Tuesday with a collective donation of a quarter-million dollars.

The Christus Community Fund donated $250,000 to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, For the Silent, and People Attempting to Help (PATH).

PATH plans to use the funds to help provide rent assistance to families with children at Clarkston Elementary in Tyler.

“1 in 3 students who start the school year in a particular classroom don’t finish the school year in that teacher’s classroom,” said Andrea Wilson, the Executive Director at Path. “Thanks to Christus, we are able to come together with those families to impact their educational outcomes by providing stable housing through rent assistance.”

For the Silent is a nonprofit that works to combat sex trafficking through education and survivor programs. They plan on offering onsite mental health services with their grant.

The children’s advocacy center will be using their award to continue their efforts to help children who are victims of abuse at their new facility on Loop 323.

