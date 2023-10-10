Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Christus Community Fund donates $250,000 to 3 Tyler nonprofits

Award recipients pose for photos Tuesday morning at Christus Mother Frances Hospital
Award recipients pose for photos Tuesday morning at Christus Mother Frances Hospital(JD Conte)
By JD Conte
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three local nonprofits got a significant boost of funds on Tuesday with a collective donation of a quarter-million dollars.

The Christus Community Fund donated $250,000 to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, For the Silent, and People Attempting to Help (PATH).

PATH plans to use the funds to help provide rent assistance to families with children at Clarkston Elementary in Tyler.

“1 in 3 students who start the school year in a particular classroom don’t finish the school year in that teacher’s classroom,” said Andrea Wilson, the Executive Director at Path. “Thanks to Christus, we are able to come together with those families to impact their educational outcomes by providing stable housing through rent assistance.”

For the Silent is a nonprofit that works to combat sex trafficking through education and survivor programs. They plan on offering onsite mental health services with their grant.

The children’s advocacy center will be using their award to continue their efforts to help children who are victims of abuse at their new facility on Loop 323.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
The suspects are believed to be driving a Dodge Charger.
Mount Pleasant police looking for 4 vehicle burglary suspects
Richard Ernest Leevey
White Oak man pleads guilty to downloading child porn
Frankston man dies after going into medical distress while held in Anderson County Jail
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

Latest News

Actor Sean Astin is interviewed by KLTV's Blake Holland following his appearance at the W.T....
Actor Sean Astin carries on late mother’s work with conversation about mental health in Tyler
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission asks for donations of coats, blankets
Colorful floats, classic cars and marching bands all took part in the annual Hawkins oil parade.
Hawkins Oil Festival celebrates city’s heritage
Bergfeld Park is home to a lot of pet-themed activities this Saturday, as Pets in the Park...
Pets Fur People hosts festival, dog race in Tyler as part of Pets in the Park