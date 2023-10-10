Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chicken parm soup by Mama Steph

Here’s a flavorful, comforting, and quick cooking soup recipe that I think you’ll love.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a flavorful, comforting, and quick cooking soup recipe that I think you’ll love.

Chicken parm soup

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup diced onion (about one medium)

3 teaspoons minced garlic (about three cloves)

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (for spicy heat; you can omit if you don’t want heat.)

28 ounce can diced tomatoes

1 quart chicken broth

2 to 3 cups of water

2 cups dried small pasta (I used small elbows)

At least 3 cups chopped rotisserie chicken meat

salt and pepper, to taste (I used about 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper.)

for topping: Shredded mozzarella cheese, chopped fresh basil (or dried basil)

Method:

1. Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven or other large pot over medium heat.

2. Add the onion, bay leaf, garlic, and Italian seasoning, and cook while stirring until onion is soft, about four minutes.

3. Add the tomatoes, broth, and water to the pot. Stir, and increase heat to high to bring the soup to a boil.

4. Add the dry pasta, and cook for the recommended time on the package, about 8 minutes.

5. Remove from heat, and add the chicken, stirring in until incorporated into the soup.

6. Taste the broth, and then add salt and pepper, if you feel it’s needed. Toss the bay leaf.

7. To serve, place a serving in an individual soup bowl, then top with a generous amount of shredded mozzarella and a sprinkle of fresh or dried basil.

Enjoy!

