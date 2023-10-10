Center woman accused in intoxicated driving death of pedestrian

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Center woman was arrested Friday after a person was killed in a car crash.

Tara Lyons, 39, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash that happened on Hwy 103 around 8:59 p.m. Friday. According to a DPS report, a Chevrolet Tahoe, later found to be driven by Lyons, struck Jeremy Stone, 44, of Nacogdoches, while traveling west. Stone was walking west along the outer lane when he was hit, the report said, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lyons was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail. No bond amount has been listed.

