Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly Cloudy Sky...Few Showers Move Into Southern Areas Late Today
Mostly Cloudy skies with a few showers developing late-South.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy skies are expected today and for most of the day tomorrow as upper-level winds bring in moisture from the Pacific across much of the southern sections of Texas today. A disturbance will move over much of the state today, bringing in these clouds and eventually some rain showers for some. The best chances for rain will be tomorrow, generally in the morning and early afternoon, then the showers move east, and the skies should gradually become partly cloudy by tomorrow evening and overnight. Rainfall totals should be fairly low...about .10″ over Deep East Texas and lesser amounts possible over northern areas. A Cold Front will pass quicky through ETX on Friday morning ushering in more fall-like temperatures to the area. Chilly mornings and cool afternoon along with sunny skies will be expected Saturday through at least Tuesday of next week. Enjoy the day.

