White Oak man pleads guilty to downloading child porn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A White Oak man was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to downloading numerous images and videos of child pornography.

According to an affidavit, DPS investigated Richard Ernest Leevey, 36, in May of 2021 after authorities found images and videos depicting nude children available for download by torrent from an IP address that belonged to a computer in his home. Leevey allegedly claimed during the investigation that he had “inadvertently downloaded child pornography a few times in the past.”

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing child pornography and one charge of intending to promote it.

The defense presented paperwork from an evaluation indicating that Leevey was in the lowest risk category to offend again, and he was sentenced to three years in a TDCJ facility. He was also required to register as a sex offender.

