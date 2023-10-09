Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: TxDOT traffic specialist blames distracted driving for increase in fatal auto/pedestrian crashes

KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with Tyler Area Traffic Safety Specialist Heather Singleton about the importance of staying aware, both while driving and/or crossing t
By Lauren Tear
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with Tyler Area Traffic Safety Specialist Heather Singleton about the importance of staying aware, both while driving and/or crossing the street. She warned that the number of fatal auto/pedestrian crashes are rising, and said distracted driving is to blame.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in single-vehicle wreck after possible medical emergency in Nacogdoches
Frankston man dies after going into medical distress while held in Anderson County Jail
Cadarion O’Brien Avery
Tyler man back in custody after escaping from prison south of Houston
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse

Latest News

WebXtra: Gladewater ‘magnet fishers’ find treasures, help keep lake clean
Gladewater ‘magnet fishers’ find treasures, help keep lake clean
WebXtra: Tyler rabbi urges community to show support for friends in Israel
WebXtra: Tyler rabbi urges community to show support for friends in Israel
WebXtra: Tyler rabbi urges community to show support for friends in Israel
WebXtra: Tyler rabbi urges community to show support for friends in Israel
WebXtra: TxDOT traffic specialist blames distracted driving for increase in fatal...
TxDOT traffic specialist blames distracted driving for increase in fatal auto/pedestrian crashes