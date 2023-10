“The U.S. and all freedom-loving nations should make clear that they stand on the side of Israel, and that such aggression will not be tolerated. Our nation’s foreign policy has shown weakness at every turn during the Biden administration. As a result, we are watching nations like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea aggressively push to dominate the world by military force in support of each other. And now this outflow of unwarranted hatred by Hamas against a nation that seeks peace. Will America continue to show weakness in the face of evil in this world? We must not. Now is the time to unify the U.S. to change our weak foreign and military policies. We must return to a time when we understood that peace comes through strength. We must stand with Israel.”