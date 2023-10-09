Third special session highlights push for school vouchers, border security and more

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A short day kicked off the third Texas Legislative Special Session.

Texas House Representatives and State Senators met in Austin as Governor Greg Abbott called for three items to be addressed. On both floors, a letter from Gov. Abbott was read laying out wishes for consensus on school vouchers, an increase in security for the southern border and a decision on vaccine mandates from private employers.

Instead of kicking off the day with any of those, there was a rare unanimous approval of a motion on both floors. This was regarding support for Israel and its right to defend itself against attacks from Hamas. It was a somber moment in both chambers as the death toll continued to rise.

“The state of Israel is at war and it’s a very unusual war. They have called it their own 9/11. The country that we had hoped or thought had the best security forces as far as not going to be surprised about anything, was surprised. We’ve all seen it. It’s horrific. It could happen anywhere if it happened in Israel,” Rep. Craig Goldman, (R) District 97, said. “If you’re born in a country, you’re born in a territory and you’re taught hate you’re going to carry that hate most of your life We have to make this stop. We have to end the hate.”

So far, these condemnations appear to be where agreements stop.

In caucus and press meetings at the capitol, Democrats told those in attendance they are not interested in passing school vouchers. While no bills have been laid out in the House yet, Representative Kyle Kacal (R) District 12 says they expect to come back until vouchers are passed.

“The Governor is adamant. We need to get the school choice bill passed. He said a few weeks ago that if we don’t get it done in these first 30 days, we’ll do it in the next 30 days and we’ll continue till we get it done. Rumors have surfaced recently that he’ll give it 30 days this session and we may he may change his mind and call us back in January February and March until we get it done,” Kacal said.

The House will reconvene Thursday at 10 a.m. in order to allow time for bill drafts to be submitted.

Four bills were referred to committees after the Senate convened for the day. Immediately after the meeting on Monday, committees began hearing a bill regarding teacher pay and student allotment. The Senator who authored the bill told the committee that this proposed bill does not tie school choice and public school funding together. Three other bills regarding punishments for human smugglers, COVID-19 vaccine mandates and improper entry to the country are being scheduled for public hearings.

