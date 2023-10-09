Texoma veteran who asked for birthday cards celebrates 100th birthday

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A Texoman World War Two veteran who asked for 100 birthday cards for her 100th birthday celebrated her milestone birthday Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Veteran’s Land Board, Ethelyn Szad Bell was gifted over 7,200 cards from people from across the state and country for her birthday.

Bell, who served in the Army Nurse Corps in the Philippines and Japan during World War Two, celebrated her 100th birthday at Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home with family, friends and staff.

At the party, Bell was presented with a Texas flag sent by Congressman Pat Fallon, a certificate of recognition from Bonham Mayor H.L. Compton, and a certificate signed by Veterans Land Board Chariwoman and Texas Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham.

Bell also celebrated with many more gifts, flower arrangements, cake, and a specially requested margarita.

