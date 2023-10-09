Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Texoma veteran who asked for birthday cards celebrates 100th birthday

Ethelyn Szad Bell, a World War Two veteran who asked for 100 birthday cards for her 100th...
Ethelyn Szad Bell, a World War Two veteran who asked for 100 birthday cards for her 100th birthday celebrated her milestone birthday Wednesday.(Veterans Land Board)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A Texoman World War Two veteran who asked for 100 birthday cards for her 100th birthday celebrated her milestone birthday Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Veteran’s Land Board, Ethelyn Szad Bell was gifted over 7,200 cards from people from across the state and country for her birthday.

Bell was gifted over 7,200 cards from people from across the state and country for her birthday.
Bell was gifted over 7,200 cards from people from across the state and country for her birthday.(Veterans Land Board)

Bell, who served in the Army Nurse Corps in the Philippines and Japan during World War Two, celebrated her 100th birthday at Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home with family, friends and staff.

Bell celebrated her 100th birthday at Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home with family,...
Bell celebrated her 100th birthday at Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home with family, friends and staff.(Veterans Land Board)

At the party, Bell was presented with a Texas flag sent by Congressman Pat Fallon, a certificate of recognition from Bonham Mayor H.L. Compton, and a certificate signed by Veterans Land Board Chariwoman and Texas Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham.

Bell also celebrated with many more gifts, flower arrangements, cake, and a specially requested margarita.

World War Two veteran, Ethelyn Szad Bell, who asked for 100 birthday cards to celebrate her...
World War Two veteran, Ethelyn Szad Bell, who asked for 100 birthday cards to celebrate her 100th birthday celebrated her milestone birthday Wednesday.(Veterans Land Board)

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Harris
Smith County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed chase
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
Richard Ernest Leevey
White Oak man pleads guilty to downloading child porn
The suspects are believed to be driving a Dodge Charger.
Mount Pleasant police looking for 4 vehicle burglary suspects
Frankston man dies after going into medical distress while held in Anderson County Jail

Latest News

TJC is hosting a solar eclipse watch party at the Earth and Space Science Center from 10 a.m....
Planetarium director tells how East Texans can safely enjoy Saturday’s eclipse
Hanna Weaver with Alethia Counseling said days like today help bring the topic of mental health...
East Texas mental health professional gives tips on how to afford care
With the help of LEDCO, the City of Longview is moving forward with a new proposed entrance to...
LEDCO joins City of Longview in planning new Teague Park entrance
Carthage man fortunate to make it out of Israel ahead of Hamas attacks
Carthage man fortunate to make it out of Israel ahead of Hamas attacks
"I think the most powerful thing for us to do is pray for everyone involved and to pray that...
ETBU Provost travels to Israel annually; worries for Israel friends during conflict