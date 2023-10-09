SFA lecturer believes Indigenous Peoples Day shifts focus from colonizers to those they affected

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Across the country, people are celebrating the indigenous peoples who have lived in the United States for thousands of years. In 2021, President Biden formally declared Indigenous Peoples’ Day to coincide with the official federal holiday, Columbus Day.

“We will have students in our classroom, they put him on that same pedestal as that forward thinking, freedom seeking, European. Which he wasn’t,” said Stephen F. Austin State University Lecturer of History Lydia Towns about Christopher Columbus.

Indigenous peoples’ have called for Columbus not to be celebrated due to the genocide and colonization that he brought to their communities.

Towns says some people weren’t taught the reality of what happened.

“He did a lot of things that we need to acknowledge in our classrooms. I think the way we teach him right now we have this idea that he’s solely responsible for all this and if he hadn’t done it nobody else would have. He’s just one of another any number of individuals,” said Towns.

According to Census.gov, Native Americans make up 8.5 percent of the U.S population. Towns says that their history shouldn’t be sugarcoated.

“We need to focus more on that broader narrative so that we can have an informed conversation about what’s really happened and how it impacts us today,” said Towns.

Lawmakers from the house and the senate reintroduced a bill this month to make Indigenous Peoples’ Day a federal holiday.

