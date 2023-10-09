Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Red Zone Game of the Week: Center vs. Van

Center vs. Van
Center vs. Van(KLTV Staff)
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Center and Van meet Friday night in a crucial district matchup.

Van is 3-0 in district paly, Center 2-0.  Overall both each have just one loss.

Center’s offense is a scoring machine having put up 80 on Tatum to open the season.  While they have a three-game win streak going, Van has won five straight.

These two should make the playoffs, and could be seen once again in the post season.

