National Road Safety Foundation gives advice for East Texas teens, parents

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crashes are a leading cause of death in teens 15-18, and the National Road Safety Foundation is holding Safety Week to bring awareness.

Director of Operations Michelle Anderson said Safety Week, which takes place Oct. 15-21, is aimed at both parents and teens.

The National Road Safety Foundation offers information on how to start a conversation with your teen about driver safety, how to set a good example, and how to prepare your teens if they find themselves in an unsafe vehicle.

Visit NRSB.org for a free print-out of information ahead of National Teen Driver Safety Week.

