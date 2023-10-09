Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

National Road Safety Foundation gives advice for East Texas teens, parents

Crashes are a leading cause of death in teens 15-18, and the National Road Safety Foundation is holding Safety Week to bring awareness.
By Devyn Shea
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crashes are a leading cause of death in teens 15-18, and the National Road Safety Foundation is holding Safety Week to bring awareness.

Director of Operations Michelle Anderson said Safety Week, which takes place Oct. 15-21, is aimed at both parents and teens.

The National Road Safety Foundation offers information on how to start a conversation with your teen about driver safety, how to set a good example, and how to prepare your teens if they find themselves in an unsafe vehicle.

Visit NRSB.org for a free print-out of information ahead of National Teen Driver Safety Week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in single-vehicle wreck after possible medical emergency in Nacogdoches
Frankston man dies after going into medical distress while held in Anderson County Jail
Cadarion O’Brien Avery
Tyler man back in custody after escaping from prison south of Houston
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse

Latest News

A black lab named Zena was trapped in the water for nearly an hour after she fell into the...
WATCH: Drowning dog rescued after falling into cranberry field drain
Utah's Daybreak Neighborhood decided to turn their street into Barbieland! Credit: Kenzie's...
WATCH: 'Barbieland' comes to life for Halloween in this neighborhood
Moran speaks with KLTV 7's Washington D.C. Bureau on Jan. 4, 2023.
East Texas congressman Nathaniel Moran: ‘We must stand with Israel’
Director of Operations Michelle Anderson
National Road Safety Foundation gives advice for East Texas teens, parents