Mount Pleasant police looking for 4 vehicle burglary suspects

The suspects are believed to be driving a Dodge Charger.
By Travis Noriega
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The Mount Pleasant police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four people believed to be related to a string of vehicle burglaries.

According to a Facebook post by the Mount Pleasant police department, early morning on September 22, several vehicles were burglarized in neighborhoods on the north end of Mount Pleasant.

The department also released a surveillance video of one of the burglaries, asking for the public’s help in identifying the four suspects in the video.

The suspects are believed to be driving a Dodge Charger.

The Mount Pleasant police department asks if you recognize the unmasked suspect in the video, or have any information that can help the investigation then please contact them at 903-575-4004.

