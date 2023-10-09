Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and warm today - highs in the mid 80s.
Sunny and warm today - highs in the mid 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear and sunny skies for our Monday morning with temperatures to start the day in the upper 40s and 50s. We’ll keep the sunshine around through the day as temperatures warm into the upper 70s by noon, and mid 80s this afternoon. You’ll want to enjoy the sunshine and warmer temps. today because clouds return tomorrow, and low-end rain chances on Wednesday (lasting through Friday). We’ll keep highs in the 80s through Friday before our next front moves through and cools us back into the 70s for highs. Lows before the front and through most of this week will be in the 60s and upper 50s but will return to the 40s by next Sunday morning. Sound familiar? It’s similar to last week’s forecast heading into the weekend. Have a great Monday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in single-vehicle wreck after possible medical emergency in Nacogdoches
Frankston man dies after going into medical distress while held in Anderson County Jail
Cadarion O’Brien Avery
Tyler man back in custody after escaping from prison south of Houston
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse

Latest News

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-9-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Not too bad. More clouds Tue-Fri and a nice/cool weekend ahead.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Not too bad. More clouds Tue-Fri and a nice/cool weekend ahead.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips 10-8-23
Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips