Gordon Bennett Race: Gas balloons flying over the Panhandle

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you look up in the sky, you may see some balloons, as The Gordon Bennett gas balloons are airborne and en route.

16 gas balloons took to the skies last night, October 7 from Fiesta Field in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as part of the revered Gordon Bennett International Balloon Race.

The pilots from all around the world and their carefully crafted aircraft are currently flying over Amarillo.

The goal of the race is to see how far pilots can go, it is all about strategy and decision-making.

The Gordon Bennett Race started back in 1906 and the balloons are FAA-registered aircraft.

They are steered by commercial balloon pilots and during the race, the gas balloons are tracked by ground crews, the FAA, the military and the Gordon Bennett Race Officials to ensure compliance with the laws of the sky.

Eliav Cohen with the German command center says their main goal is to educate the public this has nothing to do with ‘spy balloons’ and are safe.

The current leader and the first one to fly over Amarillo is GER-3 from Germany with pilots Max Michels and Andreas Michels.

If you’d like to track the gas balloons you can use the YB Races app.

