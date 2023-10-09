Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been another beautiful day, but it was obviously warmer than the weekend.  Tonight, clear skies and southwest winds will continue with temperatures only dropping into the lower 60s by morning.  Expect a few more clouds tomorrow, with cloud cover increasing through the day.  Temperatures will once again reach the mid 80s and southwest winds will be breezy at times.  Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance for rain.  Any rain will be light, maybe even just drizzle for a lot of East Texas, but the rain and clouds will drop temperatures a few degrees.  Slight chances for rain may carry over for some areas on Thursday, with more warm temperatures before our next cold front arrives on Friday with a cool down just in time for another perfect fall weekend.

