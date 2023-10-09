Daughters of Republic of Texas mark new historic site in San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A ceremony was held Sunday afternoon by members of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Ezekiel Cullen Chapter, to honor and remember Texas History.

People gathered at the Thomas Cemetery in San Augustine as the group designated it as a Republic of Texas Historic Site. The new medallion is found at the entrance of the cemetery.

“It’s a nice family feeling,” said Daughters of the Republic of Texas representative Carolyn Raney.

Raney is a direct descendant of the Thomas family. “They settled in this area, called the Thomas settlement. This was an area that was their home,” Raney said.

The Thomas family settled in 1822 and Raney said as of Sunday, there are seven generations of families with burials dating back to the 1800s.

Members also honored a Real Daughter of the Republic, Mollie Sharp, on her 152nd birthday. She lived to be 98 years old.

“Our Real Daughter, that was almost the star of the show today,” said the chapter’s president, Lois Lacey.

Sharp’s father arrived to Texas in 1839. Her relatives, including her grandson, were present on Sunday to reveal the memorial medallion on her grave.

Lacey said it’s always important to preserve and remember the history East Texas carries. “It’s our purpose to remember the republic era,” said Lacey.

