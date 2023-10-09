Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

City of College Station responds to lawsuit by family of man killed during warrant execution

College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning is linked to a more “complex” investigation that is ongoing at several locations throughout the city.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a man shot and killed during a warrant execution in February 2023 has filed a lawsuit against the City of College Station.

Attorneys representing the family of Mark Hopkins are seeking to “uncover the full truth about what led to the untimely and unjustifiable death” of Hopkins who was woken up during the early morning hours of February 8, 2023.

The family has filed the lawsuit in state district court in Brazos County. According to a press release, the attorneys representing the family claim “College Station Police Department also is accused of submitting a false statement to a local municipal court to obtain the raid warrant.”

The release goes on to say College Station Police have not provided complete access to “incident reports and investigative documents, including the complete and unedited body camera footage of all CSPD officers involved in the warrant, the underlying raid, and the shooting of Hopkins.” The release says College Station Police have provided an “abbreviated and highly edited” version of the body camera footage.

KBTX has requested to view body camera footage but our request has been denied.

College Station Police said the warrant execution was part of a larger operation tied to a “high-level drug dealer.”

There have been several arrests related to the investigation.

The city responded to the lawsuit Monday afternoon with the following statement:

“The Texas Rangers conducted an independent, thorough, fair, and transparent investigation, and the City is confident in their findings. The Brazos County grand jury also reviewed the matter and returned a No Bill, finding no criminal conduct by the officer involved. The loss of life is always tragic, and the City sympathizes with everyone involved. However, the City of College Station disagrees strongly with the statements made by the family’s attorney. The City has met and worked with the family’s attorney while complying with the law, has cooperated with the family, and has offered to meet directly with them. The City will respond accordingly to the petition to investigate the claim before a suit is filed, as the matter is related to a pending criminal case involving Abraham Escobar and others.”

Read the full lawsuit below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in single-vehicle wreck after possible medical emergency in Nacogdoches
Frankston man dies after going into medical distress while held in Anderson County Jail
Cadarion O’Brien Avery
Tyler man back in custody after escaping from prison south of Houston
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse

Latest News

Astin was the guest speaker at this year’s Peace of Mind luncheon hosted by Mosaic Counseling...
Actor Sean Astin carries on late mother’s work with conversation about mental health in Tyler
This new ordinance comes after years of city pipes being damaged from grease and oil build up.
New ordinance dictates disposal method for fat, oil, grease in Kilgore
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Magnet Fishing
Nacogdoches ISD resumes 30 year student exchange program
Japanese students visit Nacogdoches ISD as district resumes exchange program
Actor Sean Astin is interviewed by KLTV's Blake Holland following his appearance at the W.T....
Actor Sean Astin carries on late mother’s work with conversation about mental health in Tyler