Actor Sean Astin carries on late mother’s work with conversation about mental health in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sean Astin is known for starring in movies like The Goonies, Rudy, 50 First Dates, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Beyond his acting career, Astin is a mental health advocate following in the footsteps of his mother, actress Patty Duke, who shared her bipolar diagnosis in a 1987 memoir. Astin was the guest speaker at this year’s Peace of Mind luncheon hosted by Mosaic Counseling Centers of East Texas.

Actor Sean Astin talks with Peace of Mind luncheon moderator Pat Stacey. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

“I’ve traveled across the state in many directions,” Astin said, “and I think Tyler makes Texas look good.”

Following his mother’s death in 2016, Astin created a foundation to continue his mother’s life work as an advocate and frequently lectures about making mental health guidance more accessible. And, while Astin now carries the torch his mother lit long ago, he acknowledges their relationship in his adult life was strained.

“Since my mom passed away in 2016, all of the memories of that tension have faded,” Astin said, “and all of the stories and experiences that are my childhood and my life with my mother, they’re warm and instructive. When I’m sitting on stage talking about her, I literally look up and say, ‘I’m pretty sure my mom is watching down on me right now.’ So, I know I do her proud.”

Just as his mother did, Astin aims to bring mental health to the forefront of daily conversation, encouraging people to talk about their feelings and seek help when needed. He thinks the message comes easier from someone like himself.

“To have someone that you have enjoyed talk to you about this issue of mental health in a comfortable and non-judgmental way, just sharing my experience and my mom’s experience, it reminds people that they’re not alone,” Astin said.

Along with being the son of Patty Duke, Astin’s father is John Astin, known for his role as Gomez in The Addams Family.

