Tracy throws for 3 TDs, Street runs for 2 more scores; Utah Tech beats SFA 37-31

Kobe Tracy threw three touchdown passes, Chris Street ran for two TDs and Utah Tech scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 37-31 win over Stephen F
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Kobe Tracy threw three touchdown passes, Chris Street ran for two TDs and Utah Tech scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns Saturday night in a 37-31 win over Stephen F. Austin.

Tracy completed 23 of 39 passes for 289 yards and Street had seven carries for 62 yards. Rickie Johnson caught six passes for 148 yards and a touchdown and Beau Sparks added nine receptions for 68 yards, including a 19-yard TD that gave Utah Tech (2-4, 1-0 United Athletic Conference) a 17-14 halftime lead.

Chris Campos kicked a 45-yard field goal that extended the Lumberjacks' lead to 24-17 with 12:52 left in the game. Utah Tech answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that culminated when Tracy hit Johnson for a 28-yard touchdown about 4 minutes later. Syrus Webster's strip-sack of SFA's Brian Mauer was recovered by Laytan Tanuvasa and the Trailblazers immediately capitalized when Tracy threw a 23-yard TD pass to Keith Davis with 8:21 remaining that gave them the lead for good.

Mauer completed 21 of 38 passes for 228 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and added 69 yards rushing on 12 carries for Stephen F. Austin (3-3, 0-2). Anthony Williams ran 20 times for 147 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown that made it 7-7 early in the second quarter.

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

