Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny today. Highs in the 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. By lunchtime, temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, with sunny skies prevailing into the afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid 70s for most. This evening, clear skies, temperatures cooling into the 60s. Overnight we’ll drop into the 50s. Highs for Monday will be in the 80s under sunny/mostly sunny skies. Clouds return on Tuesday, with low rain chances back in the forecast by Wednesday. Highs will sit in the 80s for most of the week before our next cold front drops us back into the 70s by the end of the week. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week ahead.

